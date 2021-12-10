Lots of big announcements came out of yesterday’s Game Awards. Fans awaiting the much anticipated Elden Ring were happy to see a dazzling new trailer and more importantly, an unchanged release date of February 25, 2022. This is the newest installment from From Software, the developers behind the beloved Dark Souls series as well as Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. The combat we all know and love is back now in a vast open-world setting built on lore George R.R Martin collaborated on. We all know we’re going to get this game, so we might as well pre-order it and take advantage of some of the sweet bonuses available from various retailers.
Elden Ring + Bonus Art Cards | $60 | Walmart
Walmart is offering a set of three bonus art cards depicting the beautifully haunting world we’ll all soon be exploring.
Elden Ring + Steed Whistle Replica | $60 | GameStop
GameStop is throwing in a cool steed whistle replica like you’ll be using in the game to, you’ve guessed it, call your steed.
Elden Ring + SteelBook | $60 | Best Buy
And lastly, we have the one I’ll be going with—a SteelBook case when you pre-order with Best Buy. The other stuff is cool, but will just end up in a drawer somewhere for me. I’d rather have the cool case on my shelf.
Elden Ring releases for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC on February 25, 2022.