Early Prime Day Sale: Save $50 on This 2022 iPad Air

One must contemplate the uses of the tablet. On-the-go workstation, or for FaceTiming your mom? In-bed e-reader or taking a quick meeting from the hotel “business center?” We don’t have to sell you on the many uses for the Apple iPad, but you can get this 2022 model for $50 off its original price during the early Prime Day sales.

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation, 2022) | $551 | 8% Off | Amazon

The iPad Air’s beautiful M1 chip performance allows the 10.9" l iquid r etina display to shine beautifully. You can use an Apple Pencil or Magic Keyboard to transform your tablet into a fully-functional workstation. Or just use it as-is—it’s an iPad. The uses are limitless.