Early Prime Day Sale: Save $50 on This 2022 iPad Air

One must contemplate the uses of the tablet. On-the-go workstation, or for FaceTiming your mom? In-bed e-reader or taking a quick meeting from the hotel “business center?” We don’t have to sell you on the many uses for the Apple iPad, but you can get this 2022 model for $50 off its original price during the early Prime Day sales.
Apple iPad Air (5th Generation, 2022) | $551 | 8% Off | Amazon
The iPad Air’s beautiful M1 chip performance allows the 10.9" liquid retina display to shine beautifully. You can use an Apple Pencil or Magic Keyboard to transform your tablet into a fully-functional workstation. Or just use it as-is—it’s an iPad. The uses are limitless.
