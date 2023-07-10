Early Prime Day Deal: Print Miniatures All Night Long Take 18% Off Elegoo Mars 3 Resin 3D Printer

The 3D printer landscape has changed. Now it’s time to enter the era of desktop 3D printers that save time and money. All your favorite fantasy and tabletop heroes and villains come to life in an early Prime Day deal from Elegoo with the Mars 3 Resin 3D Printer. The clean red and black design paired loads of upgrades like a 6.6” 4K monochrome LCD, allowing for 37% higher build volume.
Watch
Snacktaku Drinks Pepsi's Time-Jumping 1893 Cola Flavors
Share
Elegoo Mars 3 Resin 3D Printer | 18% Off | Amazon
The Mars 3 starts at $224 with resin sold separately to create high-resolution, highly detailed miniatures with the included 1-year free trial to Chitubox Por slicer to get the best out of all prints.
Advertisement