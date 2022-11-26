We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series | $750 | 29% Off | Amazon

This Amazon Fire TV is a whopping 75" and only $750 for Cyber Monday. With vivid picture quality and all your streaming services in one place, this is a wonderful addition to your living room. 4K ultra-HD means four times the number of pixels than a standard HD —which means remarkable picture quality all around. Plus, the Dolby Audio is produces advanced surround sound. Ask Alexa to stream your favorite shows and movies from always-updating streaming channels. Buy this and kick back with your new home theatre.

Buy for $750 at Amazon

