Makita Compact Brushless Cordless 2-Piece Combo Kit | $158 | Amazon



If you or someone you know is looking for a new drill, pick up the Makita Compact Brushless Cordless 2-Piece Combo Kit, now $158 at A mazon. Engineered to be smaller and more lightweight than typical Makita Compact and Premium LXT tools, thesesub-compact drills are small in the hand but powerful enough to get the job done. They include a bag and rapid charger so you can store them easily and also juice them up quickly. I mean, they’re tools. I don’t know a lot about their various applications, but this seems like a great price and a potentially great gift for someone in need of some real power in their hand. I can barely use a hammer, so...count me out.