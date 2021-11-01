SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Card | $20 | Amazon



With Borderlands Legendary Collection, XCOM 2, BioShock: The Collection, and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition now on Switch, you’re going to need a bigger SD card. But oftentimes more storage means more money—more money most of us don’t have in the midst of a global pandemic. At the very least, SanDisk’s officially Nintendo-licensed 128GB microSD card is only $20 over on Amazon.

If you don’t give a shit about Mario, first off how dare you, and second, SanDisk’s higher capacity 256GB microSD card features the same read and write speeds for $17 more, albeit without the cute lil Super Mushroom doodle on the front. If that’s a sacrifice you’re willing to make for double the storage, here ya go bud.

