Double Your Phone's Screen Size With This Magnifier for $17

Like watching movies, shows, or even just YouTube videos on your phone? I know I can’t sit down for lunch without opening up YouTube to find something to watch while I eat. Well, don’t limit yourself to that 6" screen. Make it a giant 12 " with this screen amplifier. This mobile phone magnifier is simple to use, not requiring any battery or plug. Just prop your phone up and now you’re watching your content at twice the size you could have before. And when you’re done, the magnifier folds up in an easy-to-store or transport size.



12’’ Screen Magnifier for Smartphone | $17 | Amazon

Normally this screen magnifier goes for $25. Right now you can get it for just $17. Might make a great Mother’s Day gift for any more out there who already has their phone’s font size set to maximum.