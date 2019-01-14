Photo: Shep McAllister

I’ve long been a packing cube prophet, telling anyone that would listen that the luggage-for-your-luggage makes packing for a trip, and unpacking at your hotel, so much simpler. I’ve owned basic-ass cubes, and cubes that compress your clothes, but now I don’t think I’ll buy another set unless they’re double sided.

eBags sent me their new double sided packing cubes to try out, and for such a simple idea, they’re a total game changer. Each cube has two openings—one on top, one on bottom—and a divider on the inside that splits the cube in two. Clean clothes go on top when you pack, and then dirty clothes go on the bottom as you wear them. I usually use a dirty laundry bag to keep my dirty clothes separate when I travel, but it tends to get lumpy and hard to fit inside my suitcase by the end of the trip. With double sided cubes though, I can use the same organization and compression system for the duration of my travel. Like I said, it’s a simple idea, and I’m mad I didn’t think of it first.

The double sided packing cubes are available on Amazon (small, medium, and large), or through eBags directly.

eBags makes great gear that’s built to last, and backs it up with a lifetime warranty, but if their cubes are out of your price range, Gonex sells a similar set of three for $20 as well. I haven’t tested them, and they look a little taller than I’d like (shorter packing cubes mean more compression), but they should get the job done.