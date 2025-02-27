Don't Miss All the Latest Lego New Releases, Available for Pre-Order Right Now

Lego fans, get ready. Some exciting new sets have just landed, and they’re available to buy and preorder now. As of right now, you can check out the latest Lego creations at the official Lego store, from detailed collectibles to must-have builds inspired by dinosaurs, F1 racing, and classic art.

If you’re looking to get your Lego on, be sure you don’t miss these great new sets on offer right now that you can lock in your own pre-orders with.

Dinosaur Fossils: Tyrannosaurus Rex Set | Lego

One of the standout new arrivals is the Dinosaur Fossils: Tyrannosaurus Rex set, a stunning model perfect for paleontology lovers and LEGO collectors alike. This intricately designed fossil display brings the legendary T. rex to life in brick form, and you can have fun solo or with family and friends learning about the larger-than-life dinosaur’s skeleton together.

Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 F1 Car | Lego

For Formula 1 fans, the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 F1 Car is a must-have. This highly detailed Lego set replicates the sleek and powerful Red Bull racing machine, making it a great addition for motorsports enthusiasts and collectors.

Vincent van Gogh Sunflowers Kit | Lego

Meanwhile, art lovers can now bring home a piece of Van Gogh’s brilliance with the Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers set. This unique Lego Art set recreates one of Van Gogh’s most iconic paintings, blending creativity and building in a way that stands out as both a collectible and a display-worthy piece.

These are just a few of the newest LEGO sets available, with even more waiting to be discovered. Whether you’re an avid collector, shopping for a gift, or looking to build something completely fresh, now is the perfect time to grab these releases before they’re gone. Pre-order yours and get to building when they arrive at your home. There are some veritable exciting kids here waiting for you to get your hands on them.