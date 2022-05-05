A pple AirTags (4-pack) | $85 | Best Buy

If you’re like me, you’re constantly losing important things. I’ve made a habit of telling myself “keys, phone, wallet, ” and feeling my pockets every time I leave the apartment or any location. I’m pretty forgetful though and this tactic doesn’t always work. AirTags can let me track the location of my personal belongings easily and they ar e a cool $15 off right now over at Best Buy. The pack includes 4 of them. They’re not just great for the small things too. Throw one in your backpack or luggage when traveling to never lose digital sight of where they’re going. Lots of options.

Advertisement