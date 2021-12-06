Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress | From $796 | Target, Amazon



Let’s get this out of the way: Yes, I’ve evangelized about the Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress before, and I don’t even own it. So you should take me seriously when I say that the price has dropped at two different retailers, and if you’ve even been considering a change, now’s the time to do it. Right now, you can get the Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress from $796 at Target and Amazon. That’s 20% off the price at both websites, though Amazon is also throwing in free shipping. As I’ve mentioned before, it’s legit my #1 recom mendation for fans of memory foam: The Mint model is comprised of three layers of their patented foam technology, plus cooling ceramic gel to prevent overheating. (Memory foam mattresses will do that to you.) The 20% off price applies to the model with anti-microbial protection at both retailers, so it’s not like one deal is necessarily better than the other. Sleep well, and thank me later.