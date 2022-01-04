Harry & David Moose Munch Popcorn | 73% Off | Macy’s
What time is it? It’s gourmet popcorn time. I am now going to rattle off a list of Harry & David Moose Munch Popcorn flavors that are all 73% off at Macy’s, which takes the price down to just about $6 per pack. Are you ready? Here we go. Harry & David Dark Chocolate Moose Munch Popcorn. 10 oz. for $6. Harry & David Dark Chocolate Churro flavor, same deal. If you’re more of a marshmallow world type of person, the S’mores Moose Munch is probably gonna be your thing, and guess what? Also on sale. FYI, Harry & David Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark Moose Munch Popcorn is too. Whether you grab them now and gobble them up yourself or ferret them away as gifts for next winter, the point is that this is a delicious deal on some top-tier stuff that deserves a way classier writeup than I’m offering it right now.