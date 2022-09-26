Diff Eyewear Sale | 40% Off + BOGO Free | Diff Eyewear | Promo Code: EXTRA15

Diff Charitable Eyewear has some massive do-good sales going on: sales eyewear is 40% off, BOGO Free, and you can grab an extra 15% off with code EXTRA15. D erived from Difference, Diff partners with Sightsavers to provide crucial eye procedures to those in need . Over t hree million people have benefitted from this program a lr eady—and with each pair you buy in this mega sale, you’ll be doing good too. Diff’s sale is stacked with sunglasses styles, blue light glasses, and prescription-ready frames. You may as well double-up with this BOGO sale—it’s a great opportunity to switch things up and support sight globally.