Ditch Your Smartphone for the Intriguing Loftie Alarm Clock

Loftie Alarm Clock | $129 | 13% Off | Amazon

Scrolling infinitely is maybe the worst habit you can have before bedtime or after you wake up. I’m guilty too. So as I started researching non-phone alarm clocks I discovered Loftie. This retro futuristic style clock uses a two-phase alarm to wake your body naturally. One sounds gently lulls you from slumber, the second brings you to alertness. Y ou can customize Loftie in a dozen ways—from day-to-day schedules to sound baths upon your wake. You can even access wind-down content like meditations and white noise. The clock will gently fade the sounds out as you embark upon your slumber.