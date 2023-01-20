It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Home Goods

Ditch Your Smartphone for the Intriguing Loftie Alarm Clock

Plus, check out that retrofuturistic design. Gorgeous.

By
Erin O'Brien
Comments (1)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Loftie Alarm Clock | $129 | 13% Off | Amazon
Loftie Alarm Clock | $129 | 13% Off | Amazon
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Loftie Alarm Clock | $129 | 13% Off | Amazon

Scrolling infinitely is maybe the worst habit you can have before bedtime or after you wake up. I’m guilty too. So as I started researching non-phone alarm clocks I discovered Loftie. This retrofuturistic style clock uses a two-phase alarm to wake your body naturally. One sounds gently lulls you from slumber, the second brings you to alertness. You can customize Loftie in a dozen ways—from day-to-day schedules to sound baths upon your wake. You can even access wind-down content like meditations and white noise. The clock will gently fade the sounds out as you embark upon your slumber. 

Watch
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019
HomeHome Goods