Upgrade Your Watch Parties With The LG C4 OLED TV, Now 56% Off For Prime Day

If you’re looking for an unrivaled visual experience, consider the LG 65-Inch Class OLED evo C4 Series Smart TV. Currently available at LG with a massive 56% discount, this 2024 model is a must-have for TV enthusiasts who crave superior technology.



One of the standout features of the LG 65-Inch Class OLED evo C4 Series is its self-lit pixels. With over 8 million self-lit pixels, you’ll witness breathtaking picture quality with rich and accurate colors, whether the scene is overwhelmingly bright or hauntingly dark. This TV achieves 100% color volume and fidelity, turning your living room into a cinematic haven.

See it for $1,199.99 at LG Not left behind in the connectivity and gaming department, the LG OLED evo C4 boasts a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and includes NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR technologies. With four HDMI 2.1 inputs, connecting your devices, whether for gaming or streaming, is seamless. The Game Dashboard and Game Optimizer further fine-tune your play for an exhilarating experience.



Moreover, with the WebOS Re:New program, enjoy constant software upgrades and new features for five years, ensuring your tech stays ahead of the curve. The LG 65-Inch Class OLED also includes Multi View with dual screens, allowing you to stream more than ever before, side by side.

Now is an ideal time to invest in a LG OLED evo C4 Series, with its robust features bridging entertainment in its finest form. Visit LG today to seize this unbeatable deal and transform your home entertainment into an extraordinary experience.

See it for $1,199.99 at LG This article was generated by an AI engine which may produce inaccurate information.

