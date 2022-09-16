Morning, folks! The Discover Samsung event is still going strong, with deals on tech, appliances, and more that you don’t want to miss. Today we have some killer prices on a stovetop and a brand new Galaxy phone—that you could get even more perks for trade-in.
6.3 cu ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Smart Dial & Air Fry in Stainless Steel | $1549 | 29% Off
Discover Samsung is a beautiful way to renovate your kitchen, one appliance at a time. This is Samsung’s standard smart oven, with SmartThings assisting your culinary excellence. Its not-so-standard features include an air fry setting, so you can cook your crispy things crispy.
Galaxy Z Fold4 | Free Memory Upgrade + Case | Up to $900 Trade-in
Probably one of the best little deals this week is this free upgrade on the Galaxy Z Fold4. Get more memory and a sleek standing cover for this ultra-fast phone—plus you can get up to $900 of trade-in credit if eligible. That’s like ... a whole dang phone!