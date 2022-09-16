Discover Samsung



Morning, folks! The Discover Samsung event is still going strong, with deals on tech, appliances, and more that you don’t want to miss. Today we have some killer prices on a stovetop and a brand new Galaxy phone—that you could get even more perks for trade-in.

Discover Samsung is a beautiful way to renovate your kitchen, one appliance at a time. This is Samsung’s standard smart oven, with SmartThings assisting your culinary excellence. Its not-so-standard features include an air fry setting, so you can cook your crispy things crispy.

Buy at Samsung

Probably one of the best little deals this week is this free upgrade on the Galax y Z Fold4. Get more memory and a sleek standing cover for this ultra-fast phone—plus you can get up to $900 of trade-in credit if eligible . That’s like ... a whole dang phone!