We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Mobile Devices

Discover Samsung Event: The Galaxy Tab S9 Tablets Are Up to $300 Off

Get free storage upgrades and up to $800 in instant trade-in credit during this huge weeklong sale.

By
Mike Fazioli
Hundreds of dollars in savings on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 series tablets are available all week long.
Graphic: Mike Fazioli

Tablet screens have never looked better than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series, and there’s never been a better chance to check it out for yourself than now during the Discover Samsung Event. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is up to $300 off this week, and there are also $120 savings to be found on the Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Tab S9+, along with free memory upgrades and huge trade-in credit opportunities.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series | Up to $300 off | Samsung

The Galaxy Tab S9 series tablets all feature the amazing Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz screen, with the Ultra’s measuring a big and beautiful 14.6 inches. The incredible images are backed by Samsung’s most powerful tablet processor chip yet, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, so you can toggle from work to play and back effortlessly without worrying about lag or overtaxing the processor. AKG-tuned quad speakers and powerful front and rear cameras complete the package. This is one of the top deals available during the Discover Samsung Event — check it out now!

