Discover Samsung Event Daily Deal: $349 for the Galaxy Z Flip5 Phone

Today’s Daily Deal from the Discover Samsung Event is a huge discount on a tiny but powerful phone. You can save up to $650 with enhanced trade-in credit on t he Galaxy Z Flip5 phone, and tack on an additional $150 in savings during this deal. With these discounts you can score a Galaxy Z Flip5 for as little as $349.

Galaxy Z Flip5 phone | up to $800 off | Samsung

The Galaxy Z Flip5 is the ultimate pocket- or purse-sized phone, but don’t let its size fool you. It’s a genius device, with the Flex Window allowing you to take calls, reply to texts, access your calendar, and take selfies even when the phone is folded shut. Hands-free video shot in Flex Mode will up your social media game, and the Galaxy Z Flip5 is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 external protection and is IPX8 water-resistant , so it’s tough enough to capture your outdoor adventures. The big savings on this phone are happening right now at Samsung, so don’t miss out.