Destroy All Humans (PS4) | $16 | GameStop
Destroy All Humans originally released in 2005 and became a cult classic among fans. This tongue-in-cheek 50's sci-fi romp lets you take on the role of the alien invaders—subverting the typical setup of defending earth from said invaders. Combining bits of Hitman-esque stealth missions with the ability to toss helpless humans around the air like Control, this visually enhanced remake is a game you should certainly pick up if you missed your chance 16 years ago.
This story was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 07/02/2021 and updated with new information on 12/03/2021.