Destroy All Humans (PS4) | $16 | GameStop

Destroy All Humans originally released in 2005 and became a cult classic among fans. This tongue-in-cheek 50's sci-fi romp lets you take on the role of the alien invaders—subverting the typical setup of defending earth from said invaders. Combining bits of Hitman-esque stealth missions with the ability to toss helpless humans around the air like Control, this visually enhanced remake is a game you should certainly pick up if you missed your chance 16 years ago.

G/O Media may get a commission Destroy All Humans! (PS4) The cult-classic returns!

Terrorize the people of 1950s Earth in the role of the evil alien Crypto-137. Harvest their DNA and bring down the US government in the faithful remake of the legendary alien invasion action adventure. Buy for $16 at GameStop

This story was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 07/02/2021 and updated with new information on 12/03/2021.