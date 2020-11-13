Starter Pack Starter Pack We talk to celebrities and influencers in their space about all the things they're buying, and where they're buying it. Prev Next View All

Even if you aren’t one of his 87,000 Instagram followers, there’s a good chance you’re familiar with Dennis Todisco’s work. You just might not realize it. He’s hardly the first person to take a picture of his outfit and post it to social media, but as the mind behind @OutfitGrid, one of the most prominent fashion pages on Instagram with 775,000 followers, he’s forever changed the way guys go about sharing their outfits on the internet. The simplistic, layout and design-driven approach to showing off your fit of the day has completely changed the landscape of menswear on social media. In fact, there’s a good chance your favorite clothing store has modeled their marketing aesthetic from the community Todisco has built through his following.



We had the chance to catch up with Todisco on all things sneakers and streetwear, and even talked about the brands in the sneaker and streetwear space that have found a way to give back to their community over the course of the last year.

“I was part of the team that helped launch the Nike SNKRS app and sometimes felt like we created a monster, haha. Like most people, I don’t win often and I actually hit on those, so I was able to secure the Mars Yard for retail [$200], and of course, now it resells for astronomical numbers. I probably would never pay the secondary market numbers so that was really cool.”

My Go-To Resale Site: All Of Them!

“Honestly like, it depends on the shoe. I really do like the whole research of it. If it’s something I really want I might see if any followers or friends can hook me up if they got an extra pair. If I have to, I’ll do the rounds on eBay, Stadium Goods, GOAT, StockX, I’ll check all of them and see who has the best price.

My Must-Have for Outfit Grid-Quality Photos: Good Lighting

“Lighting’s definitely a big factor, and I know not everyone has access to really good natural light. There’s definitely ways to hack that without even having to buy something; I’ve seen a lot of great Outfit Grids that have been shot outdoors which has been really interesting. I have seen people take advantage of getting photo paper on Amazon. That helps if you don’t have a cool surface or floor or carpet to shoot on.

And I’ve seen people take advantage of light kits, which is super advanced, but at the end of the day I started shooting this on an iPhone 4, which is super primitive compared to what we have today. It’s moreso about the composition of the grid ... it’s pretty easy on newer phones to take a clean pic that will work well. I don’t think people need to invest a lot. It’s more about showcasing your style and putting it out there for the world to see.”

My Favorite Brick & Mortar Retail Location: KITH

“I love going to KITH, mostly for the KITH Treats, haha. Super delicious. I was super skeptical at first ... I had no clue what to expect but honestly, it’s better than Milk Bar.”

The Sneaker I Can’t Believe I Spent *That* Much Money On: Nike Air Yeezy 1

“I think at the time I dropped $500 on the black and pink Yeezy 1s that I wasn’t able to get, and I think at the time had a little bit of a knot in my stomach. Like, oh my god, that’s the most I’ve ever dropped on a pair of shoes. But you know, at the time I wasn’t making any money and in hindsight, that shoe is now worth like $4,000.”



“Going way back to high school I was buying like, a new pair of white Air Force Ones every couple of months, and that was probably superfluous at the time, haha. I probably could have gotten other shoes and switched it up. That was kind of a sign of the times, the white Air Force One. I’m trying to think of one I’m embarrassed by but the thing is that things are so cyclical, you know? Dunks obviously had a rise and a fall, and you look back maybe five years ago, people who were sitting on big Dunk collections were probably like damn, I can’t believe I have all these. And now they’re all worth a ton of money. At the end of the day, buy what you want and don’t worry about what’s happening at a trend or market level. Eventually it’s gonna be back in style one way or another.”



My Quarantine Sneaker Lineup

“I’ve been rocking the Stussy Birkenstocks. Those are super comfortable and can just slide off and on really easy. I’m not leaving my apartment much, just running downstairs to grab mail or run errands, really.”



“I’m still running that first Off-White Presto drop from 2017, I love those—the black ones with the yellowed sole, those are sick.”

“The Union Jordan 4s in the ‘Guava’ colorway are another one I’ve been wearing a lot. The materials on those are insane.”



“And then I always keep a Jordan 1 in rotation, you know, it’s like Choose Your Character in Street Fighter. Lately it’s been the 2001 ‘Bred.’ I love the red on those.”



My Favorite Brands That Give Back

“Dover Street Market did an awesome initiative with When We All Vote. They launched a series of tee shirts with different brands. There’s been so many incredible Black Lives Matter tees that dropped over the last few months. Stussy, Infinite Archives did one with Hiroshi Fujiwara of Fragment. John Elliot has been awesome, they’ve been donating a portion of proceeds to benefit frontline workers. Awake is one of those brands consistently rooted in social messaging and I think they’ve done a great job bringing awareness to issues. I remember buying like, ten different tees over the course of the summer, haha. It’s an ongoing issue, and despite how this election is turning out, we can’t use it as an excuse to tune out. There’s a lot of work to do ahead and it’s cool that I’m able to leverage a platform like Outfit Grid to bring awareness to issues and hopefully educate consumers at the same time.”