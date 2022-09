Darkest Dungeon (Nintendo Switch) | $33 | Amazon



Darkest Dungeon is a brutal, turn-based roguelike where you control a band of heroes as they push their way further and further against a series of foes while fighting off their own madness. The grimdark threats you will face will have you balancing your team members’ physical and mental health. Failure means death and death is permanent. The game has a physical release for Nintendo Switch which is available for $33 on Amazon.