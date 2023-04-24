It's all consuming.
Dashlane Deal: Take 50% Off a Super-secure Password Manager

Keep your passwords encrypted with 50% off Dashlane.

Erin O'Brien
Top-level encryption makes Dashlane super-safe—and it’s currently 50% off.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Passwords: we all need them and we all have dozens of them. Dashlane is your best bet for keeping the contents of all your accounts safe. Right now, you can get 50% off with the code APRIL and get started with a Personal or Business plan. You’ll also be able to use Dashlane on unlimited devices—and protect your passwords and payments from anywhere.

Dashlane encrypts all their customers’ data—not just their passwords. As an extra security measure, Dashlane can’t even see your passwords. On the technical end, they use NSA-approved AES-256 encryption, which is the kind used by governments and banks to keep stuff under wraps. Dashlane doesn’t take shortcuts, and they’ve never been breached. Keep your data safe and take 50% off with promo code APRIL.

