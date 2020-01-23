Dame's Arc Is Here For Your Internal and External Pleasure

Dame, the manufacturer behind one of our favorite sex toys, is releasing a brand new toy, the Arc. With this new toy, Dame sought out to create “the perfect toy for both external and internal stimulation.”

In a departure from their other products, the Arc can go inside. Designed for maximizing pleasure, Dame says that the Arc’s bulb has a “pleasant squish, with a beaked ridge for targeted vibes on the vulva or clitoris.”

Plus, it’s beautifully designed with nice clean lines and comes in two colors: ice and berry.

This fancy vibrator is waterproof, too, and made with medical-grade s ilicone. The Arc is also rechargeable and offers 5 vibrating patterns and intensities, so you can customize it to your needs. Dame’s new toy is pleasantly affordable, too, coming in at around $115.