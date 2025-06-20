Don't let anyone tell you otherwise, but you can never have enough bags. Whether it's an over-the-shoulder tote, a simple backpack, or a fanny pack, it's good to have options for every occasion.

Dagne Dover has so many versatile choices good for extended travel or just everyday use, and right now the company is having a winter sale. You can save as much as 60% for a limited time.

Need a backpack? The Darko Neoprene backpack is designed for daily commutes and weekend getaways. Pack it up with extra shoes, gym clothes, and more. It comes in three different sizes. The large's laptop sleeve can fit most 16-inch laptops, the medium's most 13-inch laptops, and the small can fit most tablets. The bag is 100% vegan and comes in a variety of stylish colors, including a lightly peppered heather grey. The large is normally $250, but right now it's down to just $188.

See at Dagne Dover How about a carry-on? The Seattle rolling carry-on luggage comes in two sizes (23.5 inches or 20.5 inches). With four omnidirectional wheels on the bottom, this suitcase can smoothly glide across the floor of the airport. The outer pocket can easily house laptops up to 16 inches, and keeps your devices easily accessible for when TSA arbitrarily decides laptops need to come out today. It comes in four stylish colors, including a lovely, brownish pink dubbed "Warm Dust." Right now, the bag is down from $625 to just $250 for a limited time.