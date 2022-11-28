We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Get ready to make those hypothetical travel plans a reality: Away’s Cyber Week offering includes $50 off two suitcases, or $100 off three suitcases—so you can buy a set and travel well. Their classic suitcases have 360° wheels and a durable, hardside polycarbonate shell, with carry-on and checked luggage options, in four sizes. Truly, a buildable set! You can even pair up the ultra-sleek aluminum colorways of their classic suitcases, for a pop of texture in your travels. Away rarely has sales, and this is the first-ever discount across suitcase styles: all colors, sizes, and styles are included in this suitcase set sale, so you can mix and match your globetrotting. Bon voyage!

