Cyber Monday Sale | Lenovo
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! That is the time to save on big-ticket tech items. Lenovo has a ton of laptops and Chromebooks discounted as high as 78% off. We’ve gathered some popular devices with significant opportunities to save below but check out the full list here.
Yoga 9i (14” Intel) | 36% off
This 360° laptop can be used as either a traditional laptop or tablet by folding back the keyboard. It has 1TB of storage and comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass.
ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook (13”) | 75% off
This Chromebook has a keyboard that can flip around to the other side and comes with 4GB of memory and 32GB of storage.
Yoga 6 (13” AMD) | 38% off
This 13" laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and has 16GB of memory and 1TB of storage on board.
ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 Intel (14”) | 68% off
This 14" laptop has a 1080p display with 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD.
ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 Intel (14”) | 55% off
This 14" workhouse uses a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 Intel (16”) | 30% off
This gaming rig can handle most things you throw at it with an RTX 3060, a 16" display, and a 2TB SSD. Enjoy three free months of Xbox Game Pass as well.