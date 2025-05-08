Walmart Has $120 Off The Airwrap™ Ahead of Mother's Day

Opt for a total hair styling revolution with the spectacular Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler. It’s never been a better time to update your hair arsenal, as this coveted styling marvel is currently available for $120 off! This model may be refurbished, but rest assured, it works just as well as it did out of the box. Engineered for superior performance, the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler harnesses state-of-the-art technology to let you curl, shape, and smooth your hair effortlessly, without exposing your tresses to harmful extreme heat.

The premium styling tool has been re-engineered with Enhanced Coanda airflow technology, which offers faster, better, and easier styling compared to the original Dyson Airwrap styling attachments. With this advanced technology, you can bid farewell to complicated styling processes and embrace hassle-free, salon-like hairstyling right at your home.

Amazingly versatile, the Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler boasts 1.2" and 1.6" long barrels which use Coanda airflow to create both clockwise and counterclockwise curls. What’s more, it’s all achieved with just one barrel! Hair is automatically attracted and self-wrapped around the re-engineered barrels, facilitating the creation of voluminous curls or waves.

Further enhancing its versatility, the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler includes smoothing brushes that also utilize Coanda airflow. These brushes work to shape your hair with better control than the original Dyson Airwrap smoothing brushes. This allows for sleeker, straighter styles in a fraction of the time.

Beyond curling and smoothing, the Dyson Airwrap™ also functions as a Coanda smoothing dryer, using focused airflow to dry and then Coanda to smooth your hair. This multi-functional attachment can effortlessly take hair from wet to damp in pre-style mode or serve to put the finishing touches on your hairstyle.

