Create Your Own Decentralized DPN and Firewall With This $180 StackSocial Deal

When is a VPN not secure enough? When you realize that there’s an alternative called a DPN — Decentralized VPN — where your user information never enters a centralized server where it can be discovered by skilled hackers. The Deeper Connect Mini is the way to easily create your own DPN and firewall, and without the subscription fees that also come with VPN access. Buy it once now for $180 at StackSocial — that’s 21% off the regular price — set it up, and your web activity stays entirely within the four walls of your home.

Deeper Connect Mini DPN and Firewall Hardware | $180 | StackSocial

The Deeper Connect Mini DPN and Firewall Hardware is quite literally all you need to create your own decentralized VPN with enhanced online privacy and enterprise-level security, which is the most secure and most private internet access you can have. It’s also pure plug-and-play, and small enough that you can take it with you to use on the road, where your security could be in exceptional danger of compromise. All of your digital devices can easily access the internet through the Deeper Connect DPN, and it also comes with parental controls for an extra level of security for parents. The one-time hardware price of $180 during this StackSocial deal is the only time you’ll need to spend a dime toward keeping your digital data safe and private.