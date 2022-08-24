The All-In-One 2022 Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle | $43 | 98% Off | StackSocial



Filled with actionable strategies and dozens of hours of courses, this Ethical Hacking Bundle will teach you the cybersecurity tools you need to keep your systems secure. The bundle begins with a Python 3 overview, then delves into deeper topics like thwarting hackers via code, and the basics of Burp Suite, a Java-based security testing platform. A secure network starts with a secure person or people—so the more you know, the more protected you will be. The Ethical Hacker is the one person standing in the way of cybersecurity attacks: why can’t that be YOU? Grab this bundle for 98% off and defend your network the best you can.