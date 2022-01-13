I can’t know how to hear any more about covid. I can’t. Nearly 2 years in, and the novel coronavirus is still kicking around, it sucks, and we, the people, still gotta deal with it. Chill nightmare we live in! That cheerful lede aside, there is some good news: A lot of places have easy-to-use, at-home rapid covid-19 tests in stock online, and we’re here to help you find them.



We’ll try to keep up with this post as often as possible. In the meantime, here’s where to find covid-19 at-home rapid tests available online right now (as far as we know).



In Stock



Amazon

None currently

Amazon (3rd Party)

CVS

Walgreens

None currently

Walmart

None currently

Preorder

Amazon

None currently

Amazon (3rd Party)

CVS

None currently

Walgreens

None currently

Walmart

None currently

That’s all, folks!

This post was last updated by Sophy Ziss and Gabe Carey on 1/13/22 and reflects current information as of that date.