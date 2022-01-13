I can’t know how to hear any more about covid. I can’t. Nearly 2 years in, and the novel coronavirus is still kicking around, it sucks, and we, the people, still gotta deal with it. Chill nightmare we live in! That cheerful lede aside, there is some good news: A lot of places have easy-to-use, at-home rapid covid-19 tests in stock online, and we’re here to help you find them.
We’ll try to keep up with this post as often as possible. In the meantime, here’s where to find covid-19 at-home rapid tests available online right now (as far as we know).
In Stock
Amazon
None currently
Amazon (3rd Party)
- DxTerity Covid-19 Saliva At-Home Collection Kit | $85
- DxTerity Covid-19 Saliva At-Home Collection Kit, Set of 10 | $840
CVS
Walgreens
None currently
Walmart
None currently
Preorder
Amazon
None currently
Amazon (3rd Party)
- iHealth Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Self-Test | $20
- On/Go Antigen Self-Test, Set of 2 | $25
- Lucira Check It Single-Use Covid-19 Test | $74 | Clip Coupon
- EmpowerDX Covid-19 Nasal PCR Test | $100
CVS
None currently
Walgreens
None currently
Walmart
None currently
This post was last updated by Sophy Ziss and Gabe Carey on 1/13/22 and reflects current information as of that date.