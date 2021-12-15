Xray Men’s Dover Boot | $30 | Macy’s

Club Room M en’s Glenn Sherpa Collar Boots | $30 | Macy’s

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Duck Boots | $50 | Macy’s

Doot doot it’s time for a boot sale at Macy’s! This time, save up to 70% on these limited time only sale boots. Many of them, like this $70 off Men’s d over b oot from Xray, are limited stock right now, so if you sleep on this deal you might miss them. Other boots on sale right now include the ultra-cozy Club Room Men’s s herpa c ollar b oot for 57% off— the perfect way to hide those flea-bitten ankles of yours and keep them warm at the same time—or this pair of Tommy Hilfiger men’s duck boots, knocked down to $50 from $115. It might be unseasonably warm across much of the country right now, but rest assured that winter is nigh, and your dusty old boots are probably due to retire soon. G et while the gettin’ is good on this limited time special.