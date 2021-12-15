Xray Men’s Dover Boot | $30 | Macy’s
Club Room Men’s Glenn Sherpa Collar Boots | $30 | Macy’s
Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Duck Boots | $50 | Macy’s
Doot doot it’s time for a boot sale at Macy’s! This time, save up to 70% on these limited time only sale boots. Many of them, like this $70 off Men’s dover boot from Xray, are limited stock right now, so if you sleep on this deal you might miss them. Other boots on sale right now include the ultra-cozy Club Room Men’s sherpa collar boot for 57% off—the perfect way to hide those flea-bitten ankles of yours and keep them warm at the same time—or this pair of Tommy Hilfiger men’s duck boots, knocked down to $50 from $115. It might be unseasonably warm across much of the country right now, but rest assured that winter is nigh, and your dusty old boots are probably due to retire soon. Get while the gettin’ is good on this limited time special.