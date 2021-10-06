Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven | $180 | Amazon



If you spend a lot of time making home-cooked meals, you’ve probably thought about picking up a nice, versatile cast iron oven. Don’t wait any longer, because the colorful Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven is just $180 at Amazon right now, and it’s certainly one of the nicest we’ve seen. It’s a brightly-colored oven that has a wide base, shock-resistant exterior, and a smooth inside that promotes caramelization while preventing sticking and stains. Its dome-shaped lid helps push continuous circulation of heat and moisture, and come on — it just looks like it’s capable of making appetizing food. Go ahead and pick one up before they’re gone, because at this price you may regret missing out.