Before Your Eyes (Steam Key) | $5 | Eneba

One of my favorite games to release last year is a small title coming from indie studio GoodbyeWorld Games —Before Your Eyes. This short 2-hour game has you experiencing the central character’s memories in first-person. You interact with the story using your webcam where every time you blink, it skips to the next memory bringing a quite literal definition to the phrase “blink and you miss it.” As you learn more about this character’s life, it builds up your attachment to their story leading to an absolutely devastating climax where it will be hard to keep your eyes open because you have tears running down your cheeks. There is truly no other game like it and I have not recommended anything else as often as I have it since it came out. It’s a 10/10 for me and I think about it constantly.

Advertisement