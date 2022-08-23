Alan Wake Remastered (PS5) | $20 | Amazon

Alan Wake Remastered (XBO/XSX ) | $24 | Amazon

Alan Wake was originally released as part of the Xbox 360 generation and is thought of to be one of the best games of its time so it’s only natural it got a remaster. From the same developer as Control, you can tangibly feel the dreamlike worlds they’ve created. If Stephen King and Twin Peaks-inspired media is your jam, you’ll love this horror writer exploring the Pacific Northwest and confronting his nightmares. A nd now with Alan Wake 2 approaching in 2023 and this remaster being $10 off, there’s no better time to check it out.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for PS5 for $20 at Amazon