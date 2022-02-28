Instant Air Purifier (Large Room) | $180 | Amazon



We’ve rhapsodized on the benefits of air purifiers in general. We’ve even covered the line of Instant Air Purifiers before. But if you’re just tuning in, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on the big one so far. The Instant Air Purifier for large rooms is down to $180 on Amazon, which saves you 25% on something that can basically make you healthier at the press of a button. How? When turned on, i t works 24/7 to monitor and improve your room’s air quality. That seems important, right? Plus, per the brand, this model can remove 99.9% of viruses from the air—and Instant name-checks covid-19 on that. Its filtration system includes three layers in one design (HEPA filtration, activated carbon, and coating) that removes all other kinds of impurities from the air you’re breathing in, so it’s not just viruses . These impurities include smoke and dust, but also odors, pollen, pet dander, and more “ultrafine” unwelcomes. I’m just a lowly e-commerce writer, but that all sounds like a good thing to me.