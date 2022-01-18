Instant Air Purifier | $100 | Amazon



From the makers of your favorite pressure cooker, air fryer, and single-cup coffee maker, it’s .... fresh air! No, really, the Instant Air Purifier both exists and is on sale for 23% off at Amazon. Ideal for a smaller room (or your kitchen, perhaps), this gizmo works 24/7 to monitor and improve the quality of your air. According to the manufacturer, it’s also been proven to remove 99.9% of viruses, including covid-19, from the air. Its 3-in-1 layered tech removes “smoke, dust, pollen, pet dander, odors and other ultrafine impurities,” from the stuff you breathe, which is pretty important, all things considered. Also, it’s just $100 right now. Please do not attempt to cook with it.