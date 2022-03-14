Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Body Wash | $9 | Amazon | Promo Code 15C23DES



I will go long on the benefits of essential oils like Tea Tree and Peppermint regardless of if I’ve been asked. I love them. In short, peppermint is cooling and refreshing, while tea tree is revitalizing and can help reduce inflammation. They are both great to use on your hair, skin, and —oops, there I go again. What I’m trying to say is, you can get Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Body Wash for $9 at Amazon when you enter promo code 15C23DES at checkout. I know you’re probably thinking, “Is that such a good deal on soap?” but the ans wer is an affirmative yes. It’s normally priced at $30, but Amazon has it down to $11. Adding our promo code drops it an additional $2, so you’ll be saving 70% in total. Plus, the body wash is formulated with additional soothing plants like the aforementioned mint, as well as aloe. The new bottle is larger, which means even more gentle cleansing for people with winter-ravaged skin. Also it smells nice. You’re welcome!