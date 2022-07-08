Chippin Eco- Friendly Dog Treats | 20% Off | Amazon

Your furry friends give you all the love every day, so it only makes sense that you want to give them the best in return: food that’s good for them and the planet. Chippin is a woman-owned startup running a Prime Day Sale, with 20% off everything store-wide on July 12th and 13th. No matter what you select for your BFF, it’s on sale! Their high-quality dog nutrition is made from planet-friendly proteins, specifically, eco efficient cricket and spirulina proteins, and support gut & immune health. They’ve been featured in Forbes, The Washington Post, and more. With a sustainable, woman-owned business AND a sale, what’s not to love?