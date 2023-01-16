Charlotte Tilbury’s New Hollywood Glow Highlighter Is a Sunrise in a Compact

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Glow Highlighter | $48 | Charlotte Tilbury
This new Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Glow Highlighter is a rose gold glow in a rose gold compact. Like the best sunrises and sunsets, the hue is golden and pinkish, illuminating and vibrant. Hollywood Glow comes in other shades, like the frosty Moonlit or golden Champagne, but Rose Gold is the standout of the bunch. The formula is a pressed powder that sculpts your natural features. It won’t settle into fine lines or crease over the course of your night. Rather, with a silky-satin finish, Hollywood Glow brings out your inner star—just bring the soft lighting so you can shine your brightest til dawn.