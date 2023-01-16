Charlotte Tilbury’s New Hollywood Glow Highlighter Is a Sunrise in a Compact

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Glow Highlighter | $48 | Charlotte Tilbury

This new Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Glow Highlighter is a rose gold glow in a rose gold compact. Like the best sunrises and sunsets, the hue is golden and pinkish, illuminating and vibrant. Hollywood Glow comes in other shades , like the frosty Moonlit or golden C hampagne, but R ose G old is the standout of the bunch . The formula is a pressed powder t hat sculpts your natural features. It won’t settle into fine lines or crease over the course of your night. Rather, with a silky- satin finish, Hollywood Glow brings out your inner star —just bring the soft lighting so you can shine your brightest til dawn.