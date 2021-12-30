ESR 2-in-1 Wireless Charger | $24 | Amazon

Are you seriously still charging your watch and your phone with two separate devices? Well, cut it out! Pick up this Qi-compatible dual-charging station for 20% off its original price of $30, and get some juice your devices at once. You’ll be saving yourself a plug, you’ll get 7.5W fast-ish charging for your iPhone or 10W fast-charging for your compatible Android phone, and an additional 3 watts for your Apple Watch. The watch charger portion is a removable brick that you can take with you anywhere—I don’t know who would want that or why , but hey, I’m not here to power shame . Anyway , I keep almost buying one of these 2-in-1 things and as long as it works, who cares about their weird design decisions?