Anker USB-C GaNPrime Charger | $81 | Amazon | Promo Code KINJA148
Anker’s 3-in-1 charger can do exactly what it sounds like it can do—charge three devices at once. With two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, you’ll have no problem charging your phone, tablets, and notebooks all at once from a single location. The charger utilizes a technology called PowerIQ which detects the power needs of each connected device to dynamically adjust the power distribution. This ensures faster, more efficient charging. Use the exclusive promo code KINJA148 to receive 15% off your purchase.