Celebrate Pride With Style and Purpose — Shop These LGBTQ+ Supporting Brands Through July 1

Pride Month is officially in full swing, and if you’re looking to show your support while picking up some bold, colorful new gear, now’s the perfect time. A wide range of brands are offering limited-edition Pride collections and special deals through July 1, with a portion of proceeds going toward organizations like The Trevor Project, which provides critical crisis support and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ+ youth. These aren’t just fashion statements—they’re a chance to give back while expressing who you are.

Chrome Industries | Pride

Chrome Industries is celebrating with the Chrome x Rio Pride Collection, created in collaboration with queer artist Rio Saettone. The line highlights individuality, creativity, and community with bold prints and practical designs. The Kadet Max Sling, part of this collection, blends utility and self-expression, perfect for everyday carry with a pop of pride.

Levi’s | Pride

Levi’s continues its long-standing support of the LGBTQ+ community with its 2025 Pride collection. Proceeds from the line, including the Levi’s Pride Community Tee, help fund organizations that fight for equality and provide resources at both the national and grassroots level. It’s a collection built around the theme of chosen family and resilience.

Converse | Pride

Converse brings their signature edge to this year’s Pride with a line of vibrant shoes and apparel. The Chuck 70 Pride is a standout, combining classic design with inclusive flair. Converse continues to support LGBTQIA+ youth through grants and mentorship programs across the country.

Humble Bundle | Pride

Humble Bundle’s June Choice isn’t a traditional Pride collection, but it’s worth noting that 5% of every membership this month goes to The Trevor Project. It’s an easy way to support LGBTQ+ causes while accessing a curated library of PC games, tools, and software.

Puma | Pride

Puma is also leaning in with its 2025 Pride Collection, celebrating diversity and inclusion through fashion-forward sportswear and sneakers. The CA Pro “LOVE MARATHON” sneakers are a part of that push, blending performance and style while giving back to causes that matter.

Chubbies Shorts | Pride

Chubbies Shorts is bringing the rainbow to summer with its Pride collection, which includes bright apparel like The Panoramas shorts—designed to stand out poolside or at the parade. Chubbies regularly partners with organizations that promote equality and mental wellness within the LGBTQ+ community.

Pura Vida | Pride

Pura Vida offers up a feel-good option with its Pride Collection, including the Pride Collection Box. A portion of proceeds goes toward supporting LGBTQ+ initiatives year-round, and each purchase helps fund artisan communities as well.

J. Crew | Pride

J.Crew is joining the celebration with subtle, wearable Pride-themed pieces, like the Flowers Baseball Cap, which offers a stylish nod to allyship and individuality. Their Pride campaign supports national nonprofits that provide resources and advocacy for the queer community.

Whether you’re shopping for something to wear to a parade, looking for a thoughtful gift, or just want to support brands that give back, these collections offer a great way to celebrate with purpose. Through donations, community outreach, and year-round advocacy, each of these brands plays a part in uplifting LGBTQ+ voices—and now you can too, just by shopping.

Shop the collections through July 1 and support LGBTQ+ communities with every purchase.