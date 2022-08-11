CrateJoy Black-Owned Subscription Boxes | Promo Code: SUNDAY10

Part of CrateJoy’s ongoing sales, the subscription box company has curated their top Black-owned subscription boxes for you to explore. CrateJoy’s Sunday of Summer sale applies to this curated list—and some have discounts up to 30% off, or first-box-free. Shop self-care, like Cure Crate’s CBD selections, or a witchy box of candles and soap by The Priestess. Get nerdy with the Smugglers Crate, a Star Wars-themed box, or gift your kids’ discover boxes, stocked with learning toys for every age range. There are so many cool Black-owned businesses to discover at CrateJoy—and right now, some great deals for when you find your subscription box soulmate.