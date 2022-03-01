Xbox Stereo Headset — 20th Anniversary Special Edition | $60 | Amazon



Happy Birthday Xbox. It’s been a full two decades since we first touched ground on Halo as Master Chief. Microsoft is honoring that moment in their history with 20th anniversary editions of various hardware and right now the headset is $10 off. In my experience, the headsets that came bundled with consoles in the past have been unreliable. They snap easily, cushion peels, wire pulls out of the problem, all the things you want them not to do. The wired stereo headset thankfully has none of those issues plus the 20th anniversary edition units have a cool translucent shell.