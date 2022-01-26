Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Headphones | $42 | Amazon

Anker, the company known for making high-quality, low-cost charging peripherals, also makes a decent range of great budget Bluetooth audio gear, and that includes these active noise canceling headphones, which are currently $18 off their usual price of $60. These headphones aren’t going to beat excellent offerings from Sony or similar, but what they lack in premium audio they more than make up for in value, particularly at their current price of $42—a price where the only noise canceling headphones you can otherwise find are no-name brands all selling the same headphones from the same factories.

The Anker headphones offer 40mm drivers, up to 40 hours of playtime at 60% volume with noise canceling on, and up to 60 hours without. 5 minutes of charge will get you 4 hours of listening, too, so just a quick last-minute boost can get you through your morning and afternoon commute! This deal is on the black variants, but the blue and silver models are also on sale, albeit at a lesser, $10 discount.