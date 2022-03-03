Samsung Galaxy 13" Chromebook | $600 | Best Buy

Save 40% on this weirdly-cool-looking Samsung Chromebook. Packing an Intel Core i5 CPU and 8GB RAM, as well as a 4K touchscreen, it’s also the most Chromebook you can buy at this discount—$400 off is no small price cut . Why, you ask, would I buy this? Isn’t this overkill for a Chromebook? Sure, if you’re one of those aliens that somehow manages to keep their tabs in check. But if you’re like the rest of us that easily have tens of tabs open at a time or more, and you’re also running multiple web apps, and you don’t want your machine to get bogged down, a powerful Chromebook is just what you need. Moreover, there are those among you who like to turn one of these into a Linux machine, and why not have more power at your disposal, if so?

Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook features, in addition to the above, integrated Intel UHD graphics, a MicroSD slot, an included pen for working with the touchscreen, a fingerprint reader, a flippable screen so you can turn it into a tablet, front-facing camera, Wi-Fi 6 network card, and two USB-C ports. Finally, being a Chromebook, you can expect it to be light—just over 2lbs—and long-lived, with up to 8 hours of battery on one charge. Best Buy doesn’t say how long this deal will go, so you’ll want to get on it fast if this is your thing.