To game, or not to game, that is the question from reader Osmodious.



Entering the gaming world can be a significant investment of both money and time. I, for one, have spent hundreds of hours playing the first-person shooter, Overwatch.

With the various sales that occur, I have almost bought an Xbox One X or PS4 Pro several times...but I never pull the trigger. I hardly ever have time to game, so that is one reason, then there is the problem in deciding between the two systems... Xbox One has awesome driving games, but I’d have to replace my (very expensive) Fanatec wheel/pedal set...PS4 has the VR accessory that I’m dying to try (tried an Oculus Go but that sucks), will work with my wheel set, but the driving games look meh....also, I have a regular HD 1080p TV, not a 4K, so it just feels like I wouldn’t get the most out of the systems. Probably the biggest reason, though, is that I’m not into the whole online/social aspect of most modern games (I don’t get it, to be honest...it’s like when everyone pesters me to go for motorcycle rides with other cyclists...do you not understand there is a reason why my bike has a solo seat?!?), nor the ones that require you to immerse yourself to the exclusion of real life... I just want to game when I have a spare hour or so, not dedicate a huge chunk of my life.

So, Buy Committee (that's you), scroll down to the comments to share your experiences with your Xbox and PS4 consoles. Help Osmodius decide whether to upgrade, and what she should buy!

The PS4 Pro and the Xbox One X are both great consoles and it’s tough to decide between such powerhouses. You really couldn’t go wrong with either. But I think the Nintendo Switch should be considered, too. It has a very different game library, but its flexibility is unmatched. (Also, consider investing in an iPad and a controller.)

