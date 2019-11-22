Buy Committee: Should I Buy Nintendo's Ring Fit Adventure?

Let us know what products you keep putting in your cart, only to "Save For Later." We'll offer our take, and ask readers who own the product to weigh in.

Buy Committee, I need to call on your help once again.

As it gets colder and I begin working from home more, I’m dreading losing all of the progress of my weight loss. I’m scared that my penchant for playing Pokemon non-stop and eating dumplings in Queens will overcome any desire I have to brave the cold to get to the gym.

Nintendo’s new-ish $80 fitness game, the Ring Fit Adventure, promises to help me get a workout at home, and have fun while doing it. It uses RPG mechanics to keep players motivated during workouts. (I mean, talk about gamification. Amirite?) It all seems fun and goofy in that trademark Nintendo way.

So, Buy Committee (that’s you), scroll down to the comments to share your experiences with your Ring Fit Adventure. Help me decide whether I should invest in this exercise game. I’m really curious to hear if the game has lasting appeal, and didn’t get shelved a couple of weeks into use.

