Buy Committee: Should I Buy Hori's Split Pad Pro Controller While It's on Sale?

Buy Committee Let us know what products you keep putting in your cart, only to "Save For Later." We'll offer our take, and ask readers who own the product to weigh in.

Buy Committee, our own Quentyn needs your help deciding on whether to plunk down and buy Hori’s Split Pad Pro (Daemon X Machina Edition) for the Nintendo Switch.



I love my Nintendo Switch, but I’d be lying if I said those Joy-Cons weren’t prickly little pimples on my ass, especially with a pair of hands that could be mistaken for two overdone turkeys. It’s great for the games I usually play on my Switch, which tend to be quirky pick-up-and-play games or titles that don’t require a lot of calculated movement, like Pokemon Shield or Animal Crossing: New Horizons. But Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is not those. Granted, it’s not like I’m playing BlazBlue or anything—Smash’s mechanics are relatively simple compared to most other fighters—but it’s still frustrating to go flying off the board with Pac-Man’s dash on an edge guard because my sausage of a thumb couldn’t reach the analog stick in time. That’s why I swooned at the sight of the HORI Split Pad Pro controller for the Nintendo Switch. I love that it has more real estate for my vienna sausages. I also like that they act as functional Joy-Con and I can keep them on the Switch while it’s docked for charging. Most importantly, it offers a much better grip, the buttons look clickier, the analog sticks are more stickier, and there are extra programmable rear buttons, which is all much better than an ergonomic grip can muster. I even love the red and black color scheme inspired by Daemon X Machina. The only thing that worries me is the lack of rumble, NFC, and IR, but considering how scarce third-party Joy-Cons are (and how expensive the official ones are to replace), those are things I could learn to miss.

So, Buy Committee (that’s you), scroll down to the comments to share your experiences with your Split Pad Pro. Help Quentyn decide whether he should invest in this handheld-only controller.

To be honest, I’ve been grappling with the same problem. I own far too many controllers for my Switch (I have three Pro controllers, a PowerA Wireless GameCube Style controller, and a pair Joy-Con,) so it’s hard for me to justify adding another one.

To be honest, I rarely use my Switch-handheld. So it doesn’t make much sense for me. But, if you are the type of person who chooses to play handheld, Hori’s Split Pad Pro Demon X Machina Controller is down to just $41 and that’s a terrific deal.

For what it’s worth, you don’t need rumble, NFC, and IR to enjoy Smash. And it’s important to remember that these are swappable alternatives ... they won’t be soldered on. So swap ‘em in when you need ‘em.

Of course, we’re looking to help you decide on more purchases. So, if you’re still agonizing over something, email deals@gizmodomedia.com with the subject line “Buy Committee” or tweet us at @ItsTheInventory.