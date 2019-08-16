Buy Committee Let us know what products you keep putting in your cart, only to "Save For Later." We'll offer our take, and ask readers who own the product to weigh in.

While streaming music services like Apple Music and Spotify have eclipsed the use of iPods, some users would still like to have a dedicated, offline media player in their pockets. And, Buy Committee, reader John Wao wants a few recommendations.

Now that Apple no longer makes iPods, is there an alternative for those of us who still like to carry their music with them?



So, Buy Committee (that’s you), scroll down to the comments to share your experiences with your personal, offline media players. Help John decide which one he should invest in.

I think there’s a misconception about Apple abandoning iPods. They still make ‘em, but they just don’t get the annual update treatment that the iPads and iPhones do. And for my money, the iPod touch is still a solid option.

While there are plenty of other media players out there, no company will provide the same support that Apple can and no device would have access to the apps an iOS device would have.

But if you truly want to venture out of Apple’s garden, the FiiO M7 music player might be a solid option, as well. It supports lossless audio, uses a touchscreen, and you can expand the storage with a microSD card.

